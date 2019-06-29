Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) had a number of discussions during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raises Kovrig and Spavor cases with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20
- Trudeau says the two leaders had a series of constructive conversations at summit, their first direct contact since ties were strained by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic | G20
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) had a number of discussions during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP
Beneath the smiles and handshakes, tensions simmer as world leaders meet for G20
- Xi Jinping makes beeline to shake hands with Donald Trump before traditional ‘family photo’ at start of Osaka summit
- But geopolitical rifts between some are evident, despite the camaraderie
Topic | G20
US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP