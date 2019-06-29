Channels

Cliff Buddle

Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump ‘ready to lift US ban’ on selling equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei

  • US president says sales will be able to go ahead as long as they don’t raise national security concerns
  • Department of Commerce to discuss next week whether to take Chinese company off list of prohibited buyers
Topic |   G20
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:46pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:46pm, 29 Jun, 2019

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump lasted 80 minutes, 10 minutes less than scheduled. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping agree to trade war truce and to resume talks after G20 summit meeting

  • North Korea, Taiwan and students also discussed in Osaka, Japan
  • Chinese leader tells US counterpart that Beijing must protect its ‘core interest’, Xinhua reports
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Zhou Xin  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 10:48am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:53pm, 29 Jun, 2019

