Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump ‘ready to lift US ban’ on selling equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei
- US president says sales will be able to go ahead as long as they don’t raise national security concerns
- Department of Commerce to discuss next week whether to take Chinese company off list of prohibited buyers
Topic | G20
The meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump lasted 80 minutes, 10 minutes less than scheduled. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping agree to trade war truce and to resume talks after G20 summit meeting
- North Korea, Taiwan and students also discussed in Osaka, Japan
- Chinese leader tells US counterpart that Beijing must protect its ‘core interest’, Xinhua reports
