French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit on Saturday. After a leaders’ declaration was signed, Merkel said they had “succeeded after days and nights of negotiation”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

G20 split as US refuses to sign joint statement on climate change

  • But there was no mention of unilateralism in the leaders’ declaration, despite Beijing’s focus on opposing it
  • Wrangling over the part on tackling greenhouse gas emissions continued into the early hours of Saturday
Topic |   G20
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) had a number of discussions during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raises Kovrig and Spavor cases with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20

  • Trudeau says the two leaders had a series of constructive conversations at summit, their first direct contact since ties were strained by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   G20
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 6:31pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 29 Jun, 2019

