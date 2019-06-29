French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit on Saturday. After a leaders’ declaration was signed, Merkel said they had “succeeded after days and nights of negotiation”. Photo: AFP
G20 split as US refuses to sign joint statement on climate change
- But there was no mention of unilateralism in the leaders’ declaration, despite Beijing’s focus on opposing it
- Wrangling over the part on tackling greenhouse gas emissions continued into the early hours of Saturday
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) had a number of discussions during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raises Kovrig and Spavor cases with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20
- Trudeau says the two leaders had a series of constructive conversations at summit, their first direct contact since ties were strained by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
