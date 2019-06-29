US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Xi-Trump summit in Osaka brings trade truce, more talks and hope for Huawei
- Washington will not impose new tariffs ‘for the time being’ and China will ‘immediately’ be given a list of goods the US wants to sell to reduce deficit
- American companies will meanwhile be allowed to sell to Chinese tech firm again as long as it does not involve parts that could threaten national security
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit on Saturday. After a leaders’ declaration was signed, Merkel said they had “succeeded after days and nights of negotiation”. Photo: AFP
G20 split as US refuses to sign joint statement on climate change
- But there was no mention of unilateralism in the leaders’ declaration, despite Beijing’s focus on opposing it
- Wrangling over the part on tackling greenhouse gas emissions continued into the early hours of Saturday
