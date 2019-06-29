National security adviser John Bolton and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attend talks between the US and Chinese presidents on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner take a seat at the table for high-stakes G20 talks
- US president’s daughter and son-in-law emerge as key aides at Donald Trump’s side during multilateral and bilateral meetings in Osaka
- They could play a bigger role in relations with China in the future, analyst says
Topic | G20
National security adviser John Bolton and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attend talks between the US and Chinese presidents on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Xi-Trump summit in Osaka brings trade truce, more talks and hope for Huawei
- Washington will not impose new tariffs ‘for the time being’ and China will ‘immediately’ be given a list of goods the US wants to sell to reduce deficit
- American companies will meanwhile be allowed to sell to Chinese tech firm again as long as it does not involve parts that could threaten national security
Topic | G20
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP