Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage
- Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
- They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
Topic | G20
Xi-Trump summit in Osaka brings trade truce, more talks and hope for Huawei
- Washington will not impose new tariffs ‘for the time being’ and China will ‘immediately’ be given a list of goods the US wants to sell to reduce deficit
- American companies will meanwhile be allowed to sell to Chinese tech firm again as long as it does not involve parts that could threaten national security
