Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, centre, with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, left, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping’s tardiness leads Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to call off their G20 meeting
- The meeting was to start at 2:30pm local time, but was cancelled at 2:55pm
- Delays are common at the summit, but it is less common for a meeting to be called off entirely
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) had a number of discussions during the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raises Kovrig and Spavor cases with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20
- Trudeau says the two leaders had a series of constructive conversations at summit, their first direct contact since ties were strained by the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
