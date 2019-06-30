Channels

China hopes to fill a gap in its silicon chip manufacturing capability with the help of engineers and designers from Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

To help narrow its chip gap, Beijing looks east to Taiwan

  • Mainland China has stepped up its efforts to attract skilled tech workers as its aims for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry
  • More career opportunities and better pay are key factors enticing skilled engineers to make the move
Topic |   US-China tech war
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 11:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 30 Jun, 2019

Critics claim that a lack of understanding of the US caused China to misread the situation in the run-up to the trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

China tries to bridge gap in knowledge about the US following criticism that misreading of Donald Trump helped trigger trade war

  • Beijing provides major funding boost for research on American studies and trade
  • Move follows complaints that US president’s policies took academics and government by surprise
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 7:30am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:29am, 28 Jun, 2019

