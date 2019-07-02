Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump on the final day of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Trade truce is a win-win – but it’s probably a temporary calm before the next storm

  • Latest ceasefire agreed by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping should be welcomed, since an all-out trade war would spell disaster for the global economy
  • But US president’s tough policy on China is gaining support at home, and Beijing is unlikely to ever agree to overhaul its trade and industrial policy
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Published: 12:30am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:05am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump on the final day of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage

  • Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
  • They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
Topic |   G20
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 12:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.