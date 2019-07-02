US President Donald Trump on the final day of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage
- Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
- They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
