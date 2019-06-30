Channels

Presidents Trump and Xi used their close personal ties to get the stalled trade talks back on track. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How many personal truces between Xi and Trump will it take to resolve the trade war?

  • Presidents used their close friendship to get the stalled talks back on track but nothing really changed in Osaka, Ankit Panda says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 10:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Presidents Trump and Xi used their close personal ties to get the stalled trade talks back on track. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi-Trump summit in Osaka brings trade truce, more talks and hope for Huawei

  • Washington will not impose new tariffs ‘for the time being’ and China will ‘immediately’ be given a list of goods the US wants to sell to reduce deficit
  • American companies will meanwhile be allowed to sell to Chinese tech firm again as long as it does not involve parts that could threaten national security
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 10:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07pm, 30 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
