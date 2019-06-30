Presidents Trump and Xi used their close personal ties to get the stalled trade talks back on track. Photo: Reuters
How many personal truces between Xi and Trump will it take to resolve the trade war?
- Presidents used their close friendship to get the stalled talks back on track but nothing really changed in Osaka, Ankit Panda says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Xi-Trump summit in Osaka brings trade truce, more talks and hope for Huawei
- Washington will not impose new tariffs ‘for the time being’ and China will ‘immediately’ be given a list of goods the US wants to sell to reduce deficit
- American companies will meanwhile be allowed to sell to Chinese tech firm again as long as it does not involve parts that could threaten national security
Topic | G20
