US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet each other on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: AFP
US businesses relieved at outcome of Donald Trump-Xi G20 meeting, but note that major trade issues still loom
- Tech companies, which are among those most directly affected by tariffs and Huawei restrictions, are quick to welcome the temporary truce
- ‘It’s not about a deal. It’s about finding a reasonable process moving forward,’ an analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, mistrust and disputes persist in US-China trade war
- Analysts on both sides agree leaders’ meeting in Osaka did little to alter the big picture for US-China relations
- Reprieve for Huawei may be encouraging, but ‘it may have little to do with actual change of heart in either side’s strategic calculus’, academic says
