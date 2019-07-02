Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jeremy Hunt told Sky television he hoped the 1984 agreement would not be undermined. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

British PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt urges Xi Jinping to keep Hong Kong’s freedoms

  • Foreign secretary shows sympathy for protesters’ cause after storming of legislature building
  • Sino-British Joint Declaration remains effective, guaranteeing a degree of autonomy for Hong Kong, Hunt says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:18am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeremy Hunt told Sky television he hoped the 1984 agreement would not be undermined. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protesters storm and vandalise Legislative Council as anarchy and violence engulf Hong Kong government centre

  • Ugly scenes erupt as mob uses makeshift weapons to smash into building and ransacks the centre of administrative power
  • Young protesters barricade key roads, throw bricks and eggs, and attack police with suspected caustic soda
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Su Xinqi  

Chris Lau  

Aakar Patel  

Phila Siu  

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:27pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:35am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.