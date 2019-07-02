Jeremy Hunt told Sky television he hoped the 1984 agreement would not be undermined. Photo: Reuters
British PM hopeful Jeremy Hunt urges Xi Jinping to keep Hong Kong’s freedoms
- Foreign secretary shows sympathy for protesters’ cause after storming of legislature building
- Sino-British Joint Declaration remains effective, guaranteeing a degree of autonomy for Hong Kong, Hunt says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Jeremy Hunt told Sky television he hoped the 1984 agreement would not be undermined. Photo: Reuters
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters storm and vandalise Legislative Council as anarchy and violence engulf Hong Kong government centre
- Ugly scenes erupt as mob uses makeshift weapons to smash into building and ransacks the centre of administrative power
- Young protesters barricade key roads, throw bricks and eggs, and attack police with suspected caustic soda
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters smash windows of the Legislative Council complex in Tamar on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang