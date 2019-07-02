Protesters rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on June 19, holding placards beside a broken fishing boat to symbolise a collision between a Chinese vessel and Filipino fishing boat. Photo: AP
Did Duterte’s detente with Beijing sink with a Philippine fishing boat in the South China Sea?
- The Philippine president might have to take a tougher stand against China if a similar incident happens again, analyst says
Topic | South China Sea
Protesters rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on June 19, holding placards beside a broken fishing boat to symbolise a collision between a Chinese vessel and Filipino fishing boat. Photo: AP