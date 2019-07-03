Ursula von der Leyen, in her capacity as German defence minister, attends a military honours ceremony with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Beijing last year. Photo: AFP
Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead European Commission – but will she be tougher on China?
- EU countries’ choice to replace Jean-Claude Juncker gave interview in January in which she said threat from China had been ‘overlooked’
- She also said Chinese people would not put up with Beijing’s social credit system in the long run
Topic | European Union
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen will replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the head of the European Commission. Photo: AP Photo
EU strikes leadership deal: German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen set to head Commission and Christine Lagarde to run European Central Bank
- Agreement reached after three days of talks in Brussels, with the top two jobs going to women for the first time
