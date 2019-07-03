Washington has condemned China for building military installations on artificial islands and reefs. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘disturbing’ missile tests contradict vow not to militarise South China Sea, says US
- Launch undermines claim to want peace in the region and is designed to intimidate other claimants of the disputed waters, Pentagon says
- Chinese government had warned ships not to enter area between Spratly and Paracel islands for five days while military drills took place
Topic | US-China relations
The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
Beijing announces drill in South China Sea as US official reports missile sighting
- The Chinese maritime safety agency says it has closed an area of the South China Sea for a five-day military exercise
- US official tells NBC that ‘concerning’ missile testing is taking place during the same period
Topic | South China Sea
