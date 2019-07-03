Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib is not afraid of standing up to Beijing. Photo: Facebook
Diplomacy

Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib defies Beijing with support for Taiwan and Tibet

  • Administration in March restored the practice of flying the Tibetan flag from the Czech capital’s town hall
  • Doctor, 38, who spent his medical training internship in Taiwan, is challenging Czech President Milos Zeman, who has visited China several times
Topic |   Diplomacy
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 3:24pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib is not afraid of standing up to Beijing. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.