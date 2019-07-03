Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib is not afraid of standing up to Beijing. Photo: Facebook
Prague mayor Zdenek Hrib defies Beijing with support for Taiwan and Tibet
- Administration in March restored the practice of flying the Tibetan flag from the Czech capital’s town hall
- Doctor, 38, who spent his medical training internship in Taiwan, is challenging Czech President Milos Zeman, who has visited China several times
