China has told British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China protests to Britain over British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning on Hong Kong agreement

  • Chinese foreign ministry accuses Hunt of interfering in the city’s affairs and of harbouring ‘colonial illusion’
  • Hunt said joint declaration was a legally binding agreement ‘to be honoured’ and threatened ‘serious consequences’ if it wasn’t
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 4:36pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:17pm, 3 Jul, 2019

A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Britain suspends exports of tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong after police and demonstrators clash at extradition bill protests

  • British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for ‘a robust, independent investigation’ into ‘violent scenes’ during demonstrations
  • He says no further export licences for crowd control gear will be issued until human rights concerns are addressed
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:34am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:18am, 26 Jun, 2019

A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
