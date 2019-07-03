China has told British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs. Photo: Bloomberg
China protests to Britain over British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning on Hong Kong agreement
- Chinese foreign ministry accuses Hunt of interfering in the city’s affairs and of harbouring ‘colonial illusion’
- Hunt said joint declaration was a legally binding agreement ‘to be honoured’ and threatened ‘serious consequences’ if it wasn’t
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A police officer fires a tear-gas canister in front of the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12 to keep protesters away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Britain suspends exports of tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong after police and demonstrators clash at extradition bill protests
- British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for ‘a robust, independent investigation’ into ‘violent scenes’ during demonstrations
- He says no further export licences for crowd control gear will be issued until human rights concerns are addressed
