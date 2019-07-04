Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to Britain, was summoned by the foreign office within hours of his press conference. Photo: Xinhua
Britain summons Chinese ambassador over ‘unacceptable, inaccurate’ remarks on Hong Kong
- Liu Xiaoming held press conference hours earlier condemning what he called Britain’s interference and backing of ‘violent lawbreakers’
- Prime Minister Theresa May calls for Beijing to respect Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to Britain, was summoned by the foreign office within hours of his press conference. Photo: Xinhua
Protesters take to the streets on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee
China protests over British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning on Hong Kong agreement
- Beijing accuses Conservative leadership contender of interfering after calling for handover deal to ‘be honoured’
- Attack on ‘shameless’ and ‘hypocritical’ Hunt raises questions about how far it sees itself as bound by the 1984 joint declaration
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters take to the streets on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee