Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to Britain, was summoned by the foreign office within hours of his press conference. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Britain summons Chinese ambassador over ‘unacceptable, inaccurate’ remarks on Hong Kong

  • Liu Xiaoming held press conference hours earlier condemning what he called Britain’s interference and backing of ‘violent lawbreakers’
  • Prime Minister Theresa May calls for Beijing to respect Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:04am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:07am, 4 Jul, 2019

Protesters take to the streets on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Diplomacy

China protests over British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning on Hong Kong agreement

  • Beijing accuses Conservative leadership contender of interfering after calling for handover deal to ‘be honoured’
  • Attack on ‘shameless’ and ‘hypocritical’ Hunt raises questions about how far it sees itself as bound by the 1984 joint declaration
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Jun Mai  

Published: 4:36pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:33am, 4 Jul, 2019

