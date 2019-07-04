The United States should be more conciliatory in its approach to dealing with China, according to a letter by 100 US academics and former policy advisers. Photo: Reuters
US actions hurting relations with China, 100 academics, policy advisers say in open letter to Donald Trump
- Signatories, including former assistant secretary of state for east Asian and Pacific affairs Susan Thornton, say they are ‘deeply concerned about the growing deterioration’ of ties between the two countries
- US ‘cannot significantly slow China’s rise without damaging itself’, they say
Topic | US-China relations
