Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The United States should be more conciliatory in its approach to dealing with China, according to a letter by 100 US academics and former policy advisers. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US actions hurting relations with China, 100 academics, policy advisers say in open letter to Donald Trump

  • Signatories, including former assistant secretary of state for east Asian and Pacific affairs Susan Thornton, say they are ‘deeply concerned about the growing deterioration’ of ties between the two countries
  • US ‘cannot significantly slow China’s rise without damaging itself’, they say
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 3:24pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:26pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States should be more conciliatory in its approach to dealing with China, according to a letter by 100 US academics and former policy advisers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China

US-China trade talks to resume by phone in coming week, Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says

  • Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart negotiations at G20 summit in Japan, marking truce in trade war
  • Kudlow says officials on both sides are having ‘lots of communications’ and will schedule face-to-face meetings
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:47am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:34am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.