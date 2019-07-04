Sri Lankan Minister for Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama at the Sri Lanka Investment Forum in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Simon Song
Sri Lanka could help Chinese manufacturers offset trade war impact
- Development minister leads high-level investment forum in Beijing
- Points to free trade agreements and preferential duty deals to offset trade war pressures for Chinese factories
