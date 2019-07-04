Beijing is keeping a close eye on the interaction between the United States and Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
High-power talks between US, Taiwanese defence officials could become the ‘new normal’, think tank says
- Pentagon wants a ‘more substantive role in arms sales’, National Committee on American Foreign Policy says after annual conference in New York
- Meeting in May between Taiwan’s national security chief David Lee and White House national security adviser John Bolton may be sign of things to come
Lieutenant General H. Stacy Clardy III exchanges gifts with Major General Liu Erh-jung during the symposium in Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific
US releases photo of Taiwanese major general at Indo-Pacific military talks
- Flag of Taiwan’s Marine Corps also seen in pictures posted on social media by US Pacific Marines in another move likely to anger Beijing
- While some Taipei lawmakers see the self-ruled island edging closer to Washington, analysts say they are not heading towards normalising ties
