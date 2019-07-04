Channels

Huawei’s logo near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Confusion exists over what US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to in Osaka with respect to the giant telecoms supplier’s status. Photo: EPA-EFE
All eyes on Huawei ban as US and China try to break trade war deadlock

  • Beijing wants to see if Washington will ease supply restrictions on Chinese tech giant before it commits to buying American soybeans, source says
  • Amid confusion on both sides, fragile truce could ‘fail immediately’ if no movement on tech embargo
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu  

Josephine Ma  

Published: 11:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:26am, 5 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman

  • US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
  • Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:03pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:41pm, 4 Jul, 2019

