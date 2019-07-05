Sweden’s Supreme Court turned down Beijing’s extradition request last month. Photo: Alamy
Don’t be a safe haven for criminals, China urges Sweden in call to extradite fugitive Qiao Jianjun
- Chinese ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou appeals for former grain official to be handed over to Beijing despite court ruling against extradition
Days after he was released, Qiao Jianjun was arrested again on Sunday and is in police custody near Stockholm. Photo: Handout
Chinese ex-official Qiao Jianjun arrested again in Sweden – this time at request of US
- Former head of grain storage facility in China will deny all charges, which include money laundering, and contest extradition, his lawyer says
- He is one of Beijing’s most wanted corruption suspects, accused of embezzling millions of dollars
