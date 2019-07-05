Channels

Sweden’s Supreme Court turned down Beijing’s extradition request last month. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Don’t be a safe haven for criminals, China urges Sweden in call to extradite fugitive Qiao Jianjun

  • Chinese ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou appeals for former grain official to be handed over to Beijing despite court ruling against extradition
Topic |   Corruption in China
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:54pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:21pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Days after he was released, Qiao Jianjun was arrested again on Sunday and is in police custody near Stockholm. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese ex-official Qiao Jianjun arrested again in Sweden – this time at request of US

  • Former head of grain storage facility in China will deny all charges, which include money laundering, and contest extradition, his lawyer says
  • He is one of Beijing’s most wanted corruption suspects, accused of embezzling millions of dollars
Topic |   Corruption in China
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 11:09pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:28pm, 25 Jun, 2019

