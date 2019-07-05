Channels

There have been reports that India has been reluctant to lower tariffs because it is worried about a higher trade deficit with China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China may offer reduced tariffs to push through mega regional trade pact

  • Beijing will for the first time host ministers from 15 other nations involved in Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks
  • While some officials hope to wrap up negotiations this year, the road to reaching a deal may be difficult
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 8:03pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:02pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations get together in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Southeast Asian leaders show support for China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

  • Region’s chiefs keen to hasten signing of commercial deal that covers half the world’s population
  • Progress has stuttered in recent months with India digging in over fears cheap Chinese goods could flood its massive consumer market
Topic |   Asean
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 22 Jun, 2019

