Stalled trade talks between the US and China are due to restart next week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s threat to blacklist US firms as security risk could be key weapon in latest trade talks
- Beijing is expected to use plans for a list of ‘unreliable entities’ as a major bargaining chip when negotiations resume next week
- Talks are back on track after the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, but the chances of further progress remain uncertain
Topic | US-China trade war
Stalled trade talks between the US and China are due to restart next week. Photo: Xinhua
Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump ‘ready to lift US ban’ on selling equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei
- US president says sales will be able to go ahead as long as they don’t raise national security concerns
- Department of Commerce to discuss next week whether to take Chinese company off list of prohibited buyers
Topic | G20
Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters