Stalled trade talks between the US and China are due to restart next week. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s threat to blacklist US firms as security risk could be key weapon in latest trade talks

  • Beijing is expected to use plans for a list of ‘unreliable entities’ as a major bargaining chip when negotiations resume next week
  • Talks are back on track after the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, but the chances of further progress remain uncertain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 11:30pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Stalled trade talks between the US and China are due to restart next week. Photo: Xinhua
Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump ‘ready to lift US ban’ on selling equipment to Chinese tech giant Huawei

  • US president says sales will be able to go ahead as long as they don’t raise national security concerns
  • Department of Commerce to discuss next week whether to take Chinese company off list of prohibited buyers
Topic |   G20
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:46pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Washington has banned Huawei from importing US components and frozen the company out of its 5G network due to national security concerns. Photo: Reuters
