Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Soybeans are mainly grown in the northeastern, central and eastern parts of China. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese scientists develop gene-edited soybean that can grow in warmer climates

  • Team has created mutants that ‘may have enormous yield potential for the tropics’, in effort to increase production in country’s south
  • China imports nearly 90 per cent of its soybeans, which have become a battleground in the trade war with Washington
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:59am, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Soybeans are mainly grown in the northeastern, central and eastern parts of China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump announced the agricultural purchases after meeting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit. Photo: DPA
Diplomacy

China won’t buy US agricultural products if Americans ‘flip-flop’ in trade talks – state media

  • Commentary suggests commitment to buy agricultural products that was announced by Donald Trump is not unconditional
  • Beijing also wants to see if Washington eases supply restrictions on Huawei before it commits to buying American soybeans, source says
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Josephine Ma  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 11:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:55pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump announced the agricultural purchases after meeting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.