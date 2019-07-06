Soybeans are mainly grown in the northeastern, central and eastern parts of China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists develop gene-edited soybean that can grow in warmer climates
- Team has created mutants that ‘may have enormous yield potential for the tropics’, in effort to increase production in country’s south
- China imports nearly 90 per cent of its soybeans, which have become a battleground in the trade war with Washington
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump announced the agricultural purchases after meeting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the G20 summit. Photo: DPA
China won’t buy US agricultural products if Americans ‘flip-flop’ in trade talks – state media
- Commentary suggests commitment to buy agricultural products that was announced by Donald Trump is not unconditional
- Beijing also wants to see if Washington eases supply restrictions on Huawei before it commits to buying American soybeans, source says
Topic | US-China trade war
