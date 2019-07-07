Channels

US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in a joint press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 30. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

South Korea’s US-China dilemma deepens with support for America’s Indo-Pacific strategy

  • Seoul’s involvement in Indo-Pacific policy is expected to increase the US’ capacity for operations in the contentious South China Sea
  • South Korea is caught in the quandary of trying to placate both its security ally, the US, and top trading partner, China
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 10:45am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:45am, 7 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in a joint press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 30. Photo: AP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
William Choong
Opinion

Opinion

William Choong

US-China rivalry – over the South China Sea especially – may be a continuous contest rather than war

  • While China consolidates its position in Asia, its neighbours and the US are adjusting accordingly. War serves neither side’s interests, especially if they can find ‘focal points’ for negotiation
William Choong

William Choong  

Published: 1:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:06am, 13 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
