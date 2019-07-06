Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on June 30. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un handshake at Korean border was nice, but fundamental challenges haven’t changed

  • If US negotiators hope to get something for nothing from Pyongyang, they will be sorely disappointed, Ankit Panda writes
  • North Korea is not ready to give up its nuclear weapons and the US is not ready to offer sanctions relief for anything short of total disarmament
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 4:00pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 6 Jul, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on June 30. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
People

Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson

  • ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
  • She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:41pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
