North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with US President Donald Trump as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on June 30. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson
- ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
- She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions
