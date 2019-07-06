Channels

Whatever obstacles remain in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, China wants to be involved. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US keeps China in loop on North Korea with briefing on Trump-Kim talks

  • US envoy Stephen Biegun says US ‘willing to improve communication and coordination’
  • Beijing says it supports efforts to find peace, though analysts say it will have little involvement in actual negotiations
Topic |   North Korea
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 8:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their second meeting in six weeks in the Chinese city of Dalian. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping calls for ‘timely’ easing of North Korea sanctions after Trump-Kim meeting

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping’s diplomacy in Pyongyang and Osaka may alter power dynamic on Korean peninsula
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 8:15pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:56pm, 3 Jul, 2019

