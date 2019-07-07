A 2018 photo of Grace Meng, the wife of the disgraced former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who did not want her face shown. She has filed a lawsuit against Interpol. Photo: AP
Grace Meng, wife of fallen Interpol head Meng Hongwei, sues the police agency for ‘failing to assist her’
- Grace Meng asserts global policing body threatened her if she spoke out
- Suit seeks to determine whether the global institution “breached its obligations owed to my family”
Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei admits taking US$2 million in bribes
- The ex-chief of the global policing body faces trial in northern China after last being seen in France in September
