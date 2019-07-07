Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A 2018 photo of Grace Meng, the wife of the disgraced former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who did not want her face shown. She has filed a lawsuit against Interpol. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Grace Meng, wife of fallen Interpol head Meng Hongwei, sues the police agency for ‘failing to assist her’

  • Grace Meng asserts global policing body threatened her if she spoke out
  • Suit seeks to determine whether the global institution “breached its obligations owed to my family”
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 4:33am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:07am, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 2018 photo of Grace Meng, the wife of the disgraced former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who did not want her face shown. She has filed a lawsuit against Interpol. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei admits taking US$2 million in bribes

  • The ex-chief of the global policing body faces trial in northern China after last being seen in France in September
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 2:18pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:43pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.