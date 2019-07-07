Channels

Analysts say the US has been allowed to dominate the trade war narrative. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Is China’s propaganda machine losing the public relations battle with the US?

  • Beijing’s tight grip on all forms of communication linked to the trade war could be doing it more harm than good, analysts say
  • The one exception is Huawei’s 74-year-old billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 10:00pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Analysts say the US has been allowed to dominate the trade war narrative. Photo: AFP
Former monetary policy adviser Yu Yongding, 70, says he might not live to see an end to the rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

US-China trade war could last ‘longer than a generation’, renowned Chinese economist predicts

  • Rivalry between Beijing and Washington could be prolonged according to scholar Yu Yongding
  • Tariff war could ease after G20 meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka, but rivalry over technology and finance may escalate into other fields
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:35pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:10am, 27 Jun, 2019

Former monetary policy adviser Yu Yongding, 70, says he might not live to see an end to the rivalry between the US and China. Photo: Bloomberg
