PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat
Diplomacy

Rwandan troops trained by Chinese military mark 25th anniversary of liberation

  • Leaders from seven African nations among thousands watching parade to commemorate end of the 100-day genocide in 1994 against Tutsi minority
  • PLA sent over drill instructors in April to help train soldiers, who shouted commands in Mandarin during the event
Sarah Zheng

Published: 5:45pm, 7 Jul, 2019

PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat
China helped fund Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which provides a high-speed connection between Mombasa and Nairobi to facilitate the import and export of goods. Photo: Bloomberg
China must allay any debt-trap fears in its dealings with Africa

  • Helping bolster trade and supply routes in developing parts of the world are to Beijing’s advantage and it has all to lose by impoverishing nations
Published: 8:49pm, 5 Jul, 2019

China helped fund Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which provides a high-speed connection between Mombasa and Nairobi to facilitate the import and export of goods. Photo: Bloomberg
