Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming said in the interview Beijing had “full confidence” the Hong Kong government could handle the situation. Photo: Handout
Chinese envoy says Beijing ‘not interested in a diplomatic war’ with Britain
- Ambassador Liu Xiaoming says he was ‘very much’ angry when he blasted London over its position on extradition bill protests in Hong Kong
- He says some British politicians are using ‘cold war mentality language’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Britain and China continue to row over Hong Kong as Jeremy Hunt warns Beijing not to ‘repress’ protests
- Beijing accuses British foreign secretary and rival Boris Johnson of making ‘irresponsible’ comments and questions whether it is a coordinated attack
- Hunt repeats warning to China to respect handover agreement and insists Britain will not ‘gulp and move on’ if there is a heavy-handed crackdown
