SCMP
Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming said in the interview Beijing had “full confidence” the Hong Kong government could handle the situation. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese envoy says Beijing ‘not interested in a diplomatic war’ with Britain

  • Ambassador Liu Xiaoming says he was ‘very much’ angry when he blasted London over its position on extradition bill protests in Hong Kong
  • He says some British politicians are using ‘cold war mentality language’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 10:15pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Britain and China continue to row over Hong Kong as Jeremy Hunt warns Beijing not to ‘repress’ protests

  • Beijing accuses British foreign secretary and rival Boris Johnson of making ‘irresponsible’ comments and questions whether it is a coordinated attack
  • Hunt repeats warning to China to respect handover agreement and insists Britain will not ‘gulp and move on’ if there is a heavy-handed crackdown
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:04am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:05am, 5 Jul, 2019

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
