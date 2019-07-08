Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Qishan arrives to attend the World Peace Forum in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Globalisation is best way through the trade war, China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan says

  • Protectionism should be opposed, he says, with US and China set to resume trade talks
  • China is ‘determined to open up to learn the advantages of other nations’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:05pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:37pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Qishan arrives to attend the World Peace Forum in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some observers in China say decoupling from the US is unlikely to happen because of the deep economic and commercial ties between the two countries. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese economists warn Beijing to prepare for decoupling from US

  • Break-up of the world’s two biggest economies is gradually becoming a real possibility, academics tell symposium on the trade war
  • Think tank director says it could be seen as ‘strategic blackmail’ for Washington to try to contain China’s rise
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 10:30pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:07pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some observers in China say decoupling from the US is unlikely to happen because of the deep economic and commercial ties between the two countries. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.