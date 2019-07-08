Channels

Qu Dongyu met Pope Francis in Rome after being elected to lead the FAO, which is based in the Italian capital. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

Why does new Chinese head of UN food agency feed US suspicion?

  • Beijing’s vice-minister for agriculture Qu Dongyu takes over at the United Nations’ biggest technical agency in August
  • His election furthers China’s advance at the UN as US slashes its funding of international bodies
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 11:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:34am, 9 Jul, 2019

Qu Dongyu reacts after being appointed the new director general of the FAO in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

UN food agency FAO may face more US scrutiny with Chinese national Qu Dongyu at the helm

  • World will be watching the UN’s food and agriculture agency when its new director general takes over in August
  • Having greater influence at the body could give China ‘another point of entry’ into countries, alongside the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   United Nations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:45pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:03am, 25 Jun, 2019

