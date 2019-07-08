Commissioned into the PLA Navy as Tongling in 1994, the Type 053 frigate is the latest addition to Sri Lanka’s fleet. Photo: Sri Lanka Navy
Chinese frigate’s arrival in Colombo under Sri Lanka flag emblematic of Beijing power play in Indian Ocean
- Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena nails his colours firmly to mast and tells Washington he will not compromise his nation’s security in deal with the US
Topic | China-Sri Lanka relations
Commissioned into the PLA Navy as Tongling in 1994, the Type 053 frigate is the latest addition to Sri Lanka’s fleet. Photo: Sri Lanka Navy
People in Colombo protest the reintroduction of the death penalty in Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA-EFE
After recruitment drive ends, Sri Lanka picks two hangmen as death penalty for drug offences resume
- The two men were picked out of 100 applicants who responded to an ad calling for suitable candidates of ‘excellent moral character’ and ‘mental strength’
- They will have to go through a two-week training, said a prisons spokesman
Topic | Sri Lanka
People in Colombo protest the reintroduction of the death penalty in Sri Lanka. Photo: EPA-EFE