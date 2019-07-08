Greece is keen to court investment as it continues to rebuild its economy. Photo: Reuters
Why Greece’s new government is likely to stay close to China
- The New Democracy party of newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis started the process of building a closer relationship with Beijing over a decade ago
- Outgoing Syriza government made Greece the first developed nation to sign up for the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | China-EU relations
Greece election: new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in, vows end to ‘painful’ era
- The election on Sunday was the first since Greece emerged from three international bailouts
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the new PM, has vowed to abide by his campaign pledges to cut taxes, attract investment and improve the job market
Topic | Greece
