US prosecutors accuse Xue Gongda of helping to steal trade secrets from GlaxoSmithKline. REUTERS/Loriene Perera/File Photo
US asks Swiss courts to extradite Chinese scientist accused of stealing drug secrets
- Xue Gongda is accused of helping his sister Joyce Xue Yu to steal US$550m worth of information from the British drug firm GlaxoSmithKline
- Former diplomat says case cannot be compared to that of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou because suspect is on a lower level and Swiss courts will resist US pressure when decided on merits of case
