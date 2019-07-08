Channels

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Chinese people were finding it more difficult to engage in exchanges with their US counterparts. Photo: Xinhua
Senior Chinese diplomat warns of ‘disastrous consequences’ if US treats China as ‘enemy’

  • Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also hits out at Washington over reports some Chinese-American scientists ‘have been treated unfairly’ in the US
  • He tells World Peace Forum problems faced by America are not ‘China’s fault’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 10:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Wang Qishan arrives to attend the World Peace Forum in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Globalisation is best way through the trade war, China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan says

  • Protectionism should be opposed, he says, with US and China set to resume trade talks
  • China is ‘determined to open up to learn the advantages of other nations’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:05pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:37pm, 8 Jul, 2019

