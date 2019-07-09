The INS Kolkata arrives in Qingdao for PLA Navy 70th anniversary celebrations in April. The Indian ambassador called for more communication between the two navies. Photo: Reuters
‘We need to talk’: call for Chinese and Indian navies to communicate
- Ambassador to China Vikram Misri says they will be ‘meeting more and more in common waters’, and more exchanges are needed
- He also says preparations are under way for President Xi Jinping to visit India
Topic | China-India relations
India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, photographed at the Indian consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China needs to act on Indian trade deficit before it becomes a political issue, says ambassador
- Ambassador to China says the two countries need a ‘very intense dialogue’ about trade to address India’s concerns
- Vikram Misri says the current US$53.6bn deficit is unsustainable in the long-term and hopes for more action from the government in Beijing
