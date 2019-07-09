Daniel Russel, the former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, says Chinese officials could “outsmart themselves” trying to calculate how the US presidential election could benefit China. Photo: Nora Tam
Forget about waiting out the Donald Trump era for a more cordial US president, former top American diplomat warns China
- Beijing has misjudged politics’ impact on China policy in the US, says Daniel Russel, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs
- Superpowers’ rivalry has made it difficult for moderate voices in both countries to be heard, he says
BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes
- Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
- Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
