Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Daniel Russel, the former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, says Chinese officials could “outsmart themselves” trying to calculate how the US presidential election could benefit China. Photo: Nora Tam
Diplomacy

Forget about waiting out the Donald Trump era for a more cordial US president, former top American diplomat warns China

  • Beijing has misjudged politics’ impact on China policy in the US, says Daniel Russel, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs
  • Superpowers’ rivalry has made it difficult for moderate voices in both countries to be heard, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Daniel Russel, the former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, says Chinese officials could “outsmart themselves” trying to calculate how the US presidential election could benefit China. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
Politics

BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes

  • Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
  • Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:29am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:23am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.