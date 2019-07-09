The United States has been Taiwan’s main arms supplier. Photo: Reuters
Biggest arms sale to Taiwan of Donald Trump’s presidency shows support against Beijing threat – Taipei
- Pentagon agency approved US$2.2 billion sale on Monday – the fourth since Trump took over at the White House
- Taipei government hails ‘highly significant and helpful’ purchases
Topic | Taiwan
Beijing is keeping a close eye on the interaction between the United States and Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
High-powered talks between US, Taiwanese defence officials ‘could become the new normal’
- Pentagon wants a ‘more substantive role in arms sales’, National Committee on American Foreign Policy says after annual conference in New York
- Meeting in May between Taiwan’s national security chief David Lee and White House national security adviser John Bolton may be sign of things to come
