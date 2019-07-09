Former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accused Washington of continuing to escalate trade tensions. Photo: AP
Former Chinese vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accuses US of making trade frictions worse
- Speaking at a conference on US-China relations, he says battle has seriously undermined the growth prospects of the two countries and the world
- He also says trade deficit with China is a result of US dollar’s role as a global currency, America’s domestic consumption and industrial structure
Topic | US-China trade war
Former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accused Washington of continuing to escalate trade tensions. Photo: AP
Former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda believes there are lessons for China in his own country’s history of trade tensions with the US. Photo: AFP
Could trade war be China’s golden opportunity to transform economy and society?
- ‘Don’t play the trade war victim’ former Japanese PM advises China
- Instead, seize the opportunity to transform economy and society
Topic | US-China trade war
Former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda believes there are lessons for China in his own country’s history of trade tensions with the US. Photo: AFP