Former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accused Washington of continuing to escalate trade tensions. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Former Chinese vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accuses US of making trade frictions worse

  • Speaking at a conference on US-China relations, he says battle has seriously undermined the growth prospects of the two countries and the world
  • He also says trade deficit with China is a result of US dollar’s role as a global currency, America’s domestic consumption and industrial structure
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 10:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Former vice-premier Zeng Peiyan accused Washington of continuing to escalate trade tensions. Photo: AP
Former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda believes there are lessons for China in his own country’s history of trade tensions with the US. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Could trade war be China’s golden opportunity to transform economy and society?

  • ‘Don’t play the trade war victim’ former Japanese PM advises China
  • Instead, seize the opportunity to transform economy and society
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 8:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda believes there are lessons for China in his own country’s history of trade tensions with the US. Photo: AFP
