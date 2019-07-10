White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. File photo: AFP
‘It’s tough’: US and China struggling with last few issues in trade talks, says White House economy adviser Larry Kudlow
- ‘There is no time limit on China. There is no speed. We want a good deal,’ he said
An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy: the worst is yet to come, with trade war tariffs likely to escalate, Nomura economists say
- Nomura economists expect Chinese gross domestic product to increase by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter and only 6.0 per cent over the second half of the year
- High debt levels restrict Beijing’s room to manoeuvre on monetary easing, with better-than-expected first quarter growth proving ‘illusory’
