White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. File photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘It’s tough’: US and China struggling with last few issues in trade talks, says White House economy adviser Larry Kudlow

  • ‘There is no time limit on China. There is no speed. We want a good deal,’ he said
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 5:19am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:19am, 10 Jul, 2019

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. File photo: AFP
An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China economy: the worst is yet to come, with trade war tariffs likely to escalate, Nomura economists say

  • Nomura economists expect Chinese gross domestic product to increase by 6.1 per cent in the second quarter and only 6.0 per cent over the second half of the year
  • High debt levels restrict Beijing’s room to manoeuvre on monetary easing, with better-than-expected first quarter growth proving ‘illusory’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 4:30am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:50am, 10 Jul, 2019

An aerial view of the port and logistics hub in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
