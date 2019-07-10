Channels

The United States and China have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other’s goods during their year-long trade war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Tariffs are the new normal and may be difficult to remove, says former US ambassador to China

  • Deadlock makes status quo likely for the rest of the year, Max Baucus says
  • But Beijing and Washington have incentive to strike a deal because they ‘probably need each other’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:17pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:27pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Daniel Russel, the former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, says Chinese officials could “outsmart themselves” trying to calculate how the 2020 US presidential election could benefit China. Photo: Nora Tam
Diplomacy

Forget about waiting out the Donald Trump era for a more cordial US president, former top American diplomat warns China

  • Beijing has misjudged politics’ impact on China policy in the US, says Daniel Russel, former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs
  • Superpowers’ rivalry has made it difficult for moderate voices in both countries to be heard, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:00pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:51am, 10 Jul, 2019

