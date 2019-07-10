After Cyclone Gita damaged Tonga’s Parliament House last year, the government suggested China might like to pay to rebuild it. Photo: AP
Is Chinese money creating a debt trap in Tonga?
- South Pacific island nation owes Beijing about US$108 million, or a quarter of its gross domestic product
- Experts say country could be important to China’s navy or coveted for its fisheries, seabed minerals and natural resources
Topic | Pacific nations
After Cyclone Gita damaged Tonga’s Parliament House last year, the government suggested China might like to pay to rebuild it. Photo: AP
Djibouti is one of the most heavily indebted nations to China, as a portion of its economy’s size. Photo: AFP
China’s loans to rest of the world worth US$5 trillion, 6 per cent of global economy, new study reveals
- The world’s debt to China grew tenfold between 2000 and 2017, from US$500 billion to US$5 trillion, with 80 per cent of emerging nations receiving Chinese funds
- Kiel Institute estimates that 50 per cent of Chinese overseas funding is outside data captured by World Bank and IMF, raising concerns over transparency
Topic | China economy
Djibouti is one of the most heavily indebted nations to China, as a portion of its economy’s size. Photo: AFP