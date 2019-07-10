Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

After Cyclone Gita damaged Tonga’s Parliament House last year, the government suggested China might like to pay to rebuild it. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Is Chinese money creating a debt trap in Tonga?

  • South Pacific island nation owes Beijing about US$108 million, or a quarter of its gross domestic product
  • Experts say country could be important to China’s navy or coveted for its fisheries, seabed minerals and natural resources
Topic |   Pacific nations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:27pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:26pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

After Cyclone Gita damaged Tonga’s Parliament House last year, the government suggested China might like to pay to rebuild it. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Djibouti is one of the most heavily indebted nations to China, as a portion of its economy’s size. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s loans to rest of the world worth US$5 trillion, 6 per cent of global economy, new study reveals

  • The world’s debt to China grew tenfold between 2000 and 2017, from US$500 billion to US$5 trillion, with 80 per cent of emerging nations receiving Chinese funds
  • Kiel Institute estimates that 50 per cent of Chinese overseas funding is outside data captured by World Bank and IMF, raising concerns over transparency
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:15pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Djibouti is one of the most heavily indebted nations to China, as a portion of its economy’s size. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.