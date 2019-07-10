Chinese purchases of US agricultural products must be based on a foundation of ‘mutual equality and respect’, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry has said in advance of renewed trade talks between the two countries. Photo: AP
Farm products cast a cloud over next US-China trade talks
- As negotiators prepare for renewed face-to-face talks, a deal on agriculture looms as next contentious issue
- Chinese Foreign Ministry says any agreement must be based on ‘equality and mutual respect’
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese purchases of US agricultural products must be based on a foundation of ‘mutual equality and respect’, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry has said in advance of renewed trade talks between the two countries. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump pushed China to commit to buying US farm goods at G20, but Xi Jinping avoided firm pledge
- The US president repeatedly pressed Chinese counterpart to commit to purchasing US agricultural goods at G20 summit in Japan
- Xi refused to make specific commitment, signalling a new and tougher stance towards trade talks from Beijing, which was previously happy to make purchases
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Photo: AFP