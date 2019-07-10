UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang camps: UN ambassadors urge China to end detention of Uygurs in open letter
- Document calls on Beijing to ‘uphold its national laws and international obligations and to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms’
- Letter signed by envoys from 22 countries, including Australia, Britain, France and Germany
Topic | Xinjiang
UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds
- A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
- The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic | Xinjiang
A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP