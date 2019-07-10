George HW Bush pictured on a visit to Beijing as president. His son suggested that the United States should adopt his father’s approach to China. Photo: AP
US must stop treating China as an enemy, says son of former president George HW Bush
- Neil Bush hits out at ‘America first rhetoric’ and argues Washington should stop regarding the country as an existential threat
- Other speakers at forum organised by former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, support calls to improve relations between America and China
US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman
- US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
- Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
