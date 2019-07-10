Channels

George HW Bush pictured on a visit to Beijing as president. His son suggested that the United States should adopt his father’s approach to China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US must stop treating China as an enemy, says son of former president George HW Bush

  • Neil Bush hits out at ‘America first rhetoric’ and argues Washington should stop regarding the country as an existential threat
  • Other speakers at forum organised by former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa, support calls to improve relations between America and China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 9:39pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 10 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China insists US must remove all trade war tariffs as part of deal, says commerce ministry spokesman

  • US President Donald Trump previously said that he wanted some tariffs to remain in place for a ‘substantial period of time’, even extending beyond any agreement
  • Washington also urged to fulfil its promise made at the G20 summit to allow American firms to resume selling products to telecommunications firm Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:03pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 5 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump agreed to pause placing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports not yet subject to taxes after his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit last weekend in Japan. Photo: Xinhua
