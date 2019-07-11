Luca Jahier, president of the European Economic and Social Committee, says a level playing field for European companies in Chinese markets is a major concern. Photo: EESC
European Union will have Huawei risk measures in place ‘by end of the year’
- President of European Economic and Social Committee Luca Jahier says Beijing could improve standing by making Chinese market a more fair place to do business
Could Huawei be using Trojan circuits to help Beijing spy on US?
- US is regarded as the world leader in hardware hacking
- Its allies have found no evidence of planting ‘back doors’, and Chinese researchers insist their work on Trojans is separated from telecoms firms
